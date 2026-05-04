Is New Zealand sliding toward a US-style approach to immigration and asylum?
By Jay Marlowe, Professor of Social Work, Co-Founder Centre for Asia Pacific Refugee Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Timothy Fadgen, Senior Lecturer, Politics and International Relations, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Legislation before parliament will shift New Zealand’s refugee and asylum system further toward one built on suspicion and control – part of a global trend.
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- Monday, May 4, 2026