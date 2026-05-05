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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopian TikTok grieves a popular creator. Are TikTok and Meta complicit in her death?

By Endalkachew Chala
An Ethiopian creator who built her audience in Afan Oromo died by suicide on April 29. Her farewell post and video remain on Facebook today. Platforms missed every signal


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