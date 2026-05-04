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Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Rampant ADF abuses against civilians ‘war crimes which the world must not continue to ignore’ – new report

By Amnesty International
Civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are suffering a surge in human rights abuses committed by Allied Democratic Forces’ (ADF) fighters that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, Amnesty International said in a new report. “I’d Never Seen So Many Bodies”: War Crimes by the Allied Democratic Forces in the […] The post DRC: Rampant ADF abuses against civilians ‘war crimes which the world must not continue to ignore’ – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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