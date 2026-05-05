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Human Rights Observatory

“Learning is a good starting point in the fight for racial justice”: Lessons from Cindy Hawkins Rada, Amnesty researcher and advisor

By Amnesty International
Can you tell me about your role at Amnesty and what it involves?  I am a researcher and advisor on racial justice. My role involves researching how systemic racism manifests in society and constitutes racial discrimination under international human rights law. For example, how migration policies discriminate against groups subjected to racism or how a community has a right to reparations for colonialism and slavery.   I’m currently focusing on how the implementation of migration policies […] The post “Learning is a good starting point in the fight for racial justice”: Lessons from Cindy Hawkins…


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