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Your say: week beginning May 4

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday May 4

Can AI evolve?

This article seems to overlook that evolution of anything needs a physical mechanism for reproduction that can be influenced in some way (deliberately or otherwise) by the entities that are evolving. Decades ago I…The Conversation


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