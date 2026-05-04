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Human Rights Observatory

China: ‘Harmonization Plan’ Erasing Tibetan Language

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A security guard outside the Shangri-La Key School in Kardze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, September 5, 2023.  © 2023 AP Photo/Andy Wong A 2021 Ministry of Education directive—the Children’s Speech Harmonization plan—mandates the use of standard Mandarin Chinese for all preschool instruction and care, including in ethnic minority areas.By severely limiting Tibetan-language education in early childhood, and imposing ideological indoctrination on kindergarten children, the Chinese government is speeding up its erasure of Tibetan language…


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