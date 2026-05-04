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Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: New Refugee Registration System Raises Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk inside an immigration detention center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 23, 2023. © 2023 Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters (Bangkok) – The Malaysian government began a refugee registration system in January 2026 that has raised protection, rights, and privacy concerns for the hundreds of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The new initiative, Dokumen Pendaftaran Pelarian (Refugee Registration Document, DPP), aims to replace the current registration system managed by the United Nations High Commissioner…


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