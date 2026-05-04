Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are we really programmed to be lazy?

By Nathalie André, Maitre de Conférences en Sciences du sport, Université de Poitiers
For decades, psychology and neuroscience have suggested that if humans and animals naturally try to make as little effort as possible, it is because putting in the effort is not enjoyable.

Another possible interpretation: is that it’s not the actual effort that individuals avoid, it’s the effort wasted – effort that leads you nowhere or whose benefits do not justify putting in the effort. This vision is explored in a recent article I co-wrote with Roy Baumeister at Harvard University, Guido Gendolla at the University of Geneva, and Michel Audiffren from the University of Poitiers and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s United Nations abstention on slavery recognition wasn’t neutral — it was a choice
~ The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the load mothers carry — a burden that’s still being ignored today
~ Wars destroy lives and the climate. Why aren’t we counting military emissions?
~ LIVE: 2026 World Press Freedom Day
~ Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Why do less than 12 percent of Africans have AI access?
~ Police equipment can be tracked via Bluetooth. What about your phone, watch and headphones?
~ Lake mud reveals 7,000 years of Kangaroo Island’s complex fire history
~ Oil refineries are catching fire in war or by accident. How does this worsen the energy crunch?
~ The Venice Biennale jury has resigned, proving art institutions cannot remain separate from politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter