What’s stopping kids from learning useful skills? Short answer: exams
By Frank Quansah, Senior Lecturer, Educational Assessment, Measurement and Evaluation, University of Education, Winneba
Across Africa and beyond, education systems are shifting to curricula designed to build critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Competency-based curricula put learners at the centre. They are meant to prepare students for a rapidly changing world, where success depends on the ability to adapt, think critically and solve complex problems.
Unlike traditional curricula, which often emphasise covering content and memorising facts, competency-based curricula focus on how students apply what they learn in real-world situations. For example, instead of simply recalling scientific…
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- Monday, May 4, 2026