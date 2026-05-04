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Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s budget is treated like a government secret: how an online public monitoring system could fight corruption

By Tolu Olarewaju, Economist and Postgraduate Supervisor, University of Lancashire; Keele University
Nigerians have no reliable way of scrutinising the national budget. The citizen’s portal of the Nigerian Budget Office of the Federation is often offline, and when it is online, it is highly technical and difficult for ordinary citizens to understand.

Data on the Nigerian budget sourced elsewhere online is also frequently hard to find and incomplete. As a result, the Nigerian budget is treated like a government secret and Nigerian citizens are unable to effectively…The Conversation


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