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Climate disasters don’t just destroy homes, they change lives forever. We spoke with cyclone survivors in Zimbabwe

By Denboy Kudejira, Post-doctoral fellow in the African Synthesis Centre for Climate Change, Environment and Development (ASCEND) research centre, University of Cape Town
Christopher Mabeza, Part-time Lecturer in the Department of Peace, Security and Society and Climate Change Consultant, University of Zimbabwe
Liboster Mwadzingeni, Research Fellow in the Tugwi-Mukosi Multidisciplinary Research Institute, Midlands State University; University of South Africa
When environmental hazards strike, the damage is usually counted in numbers: how many people died, how many homes were destroyed, how many people were displaced, and how much money it will take to rebuild.

But not all losses and damage can be measured in financial terms. Some of the most profound impacts of climate-induced disasters are emotional, cultural and social, affecting how people feel, relate to each other and think about their world.

Read more: Tropical…The Conversation


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