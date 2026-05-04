Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s fragmented electronic health records harm patients and cost taxpayers billions: New research

By Braden Manns, Professor of Medicine and Health Economics, University of Calgary
Stephanie Hastings, Senior Research Associate, University of Calgary
Sunand Kannappan, Medical Student, University of Calgary
Canada’s health systems began shifting from paper charts to electronic health records decades ago. These records hold patients’ critical health information, including medications, diagnoses, clinical notes, test results, specialist consults and plans for care.

Our research, published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, raises major concerns about the state of these electronic health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s United Nations abstention on slavery recognition wasn’t neutral — it was a choice
~ The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the load mothers carry — a burden that’s still being ignored today
~ Wars destroy lives and the climate. Why aren’t we counting military emissions?
~ LIVE: 2026 World Press Freedom Day
~ Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Why do less than 12 percent of Africans have AI access?
~ Police equipment can be tracked via Bluetooth. What about your phone, watch and headphones?
~ Lake mud reveals 7,000 years of Kangaroo Island’s complex fire history
~ Oil refineries are catching fire in war or by accident. How does this worsen the energy crunch?
~ The Venice Biennale jury has resigned, proving art institutions cannot remain separate from politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter