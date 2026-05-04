Biological age tests reveal what slows or hastens aging – but they’re useful only for researchers, not consumers
By Idan Shalev, Associate Professor of Biobehavioral Health, Penn State
Abner Apsley, Postdoctoral Researcher in Molecular Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Imagine receiving a test result that tells you your body is biologically five years older than your chronological age. You exercise regularly, get good sleep, eat healthy meals and have a happy personal life. What have you been doing wrong? Can this test be trusted?
Dozens of companies are marketing products that promise to reveal a person’s “true” biological…
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- Monday, May 4, 2026