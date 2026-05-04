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Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s United Nations abstention on slavery recognition wasn’t neutral — it was a choice

By Julie Ada Tchoukou, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
When Canada abstained from a recent vote at the United Nations on a resolution recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity, the decision may have appeared cautious, even procedural.

It was neither.

Abstention, in this situation, is not neutral position. It’s a firm stance — one that carries legal, political and historical…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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