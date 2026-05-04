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Wars destroy lives and the climate. Why aren’t we counting military emissions?

By Tamara Krawchenko, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Wars release massive emissions, and they are being generated with no formal mechanism to record them, and no accountability for the climate costs that affect people in conflict zones and far beyond.The Conversation


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