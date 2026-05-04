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Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people

By Amnesty International
An innovative new research briefing by Amnesty International breaks down the “virulent cocktail” of xenophobic, racist and misogynistic hate targeting racialized women and LGBTQI+ people in Canada.   The Hate is Intersectional: Xenophobic Technology-facilitates Gender-Based Violence (TfGBV) against Racialized Women and 2SLGBTQIA+ People in Canada exposes a playbook of toxic tropes and tactics spreading across social media as anti-immigrant rhetoric rises both online and offline. Launching alongside […] The post Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people …


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