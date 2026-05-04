Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lake mud reveals 7,000 years of Kangaroo Island’s complex fire history

By Haidee Cadd, Research Fellow, Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, University of Wollongong
Jonathan Tyler, Lecturer, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Adelaide University
Lucinda Duxbury, PhD Candidate, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
During the summer of 2019–2020, half of Australia’s third largest island was on fire. Kangaroo Island, also known as Karta Pintingga or Karti in local mainland Aboriginal languages, was one of the worst-hit places during the Black Summer fires. Two people lost their lives and almost all the remnant vegetation on the island burned.

In the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Why do less than 12 percent of Africans have AI access?
~ Police equipment can be tracked via Bluetooth. What about your phone, watch and headphones?
~ Oil refineries are catching fire in war or by accident. How does this worsen the energy crunch?
~ The Venice Biennale jury has resigned, proving art institutions cannot remain separate from politics
~ What is hantavirus, the disease that has killed 3 cruise ship passengers?
~ With a shrinking population, China needs new drivers of growth. Consumer spending has yet to fill the gap
~ Netanyahu has pledged to ‘finish the job’ against Hezbollah. It’s a promise he can’t deliver on
~ The federal government is considering capping specialists’ fees. Is that constitutional?
~ View from The Hill: the art of political spin – defending a broken promise as ‘building trust’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter