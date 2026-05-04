Lake mud reveals 7,000 years of Kangaroo Island’s complex fire history
By Haidee Cadd, Research Fellow, Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, University of Wollongong
Jonathan Tyler, Lecturer, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Adelaide University
Lucinda Duxbury, PhD Candidate, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
During the summer of 2019–2020, half of Australia’s third largest island was on fire. Kangaroo Island, also known as Karta Pintingga or Karti in local mainland Aboriginal languages, was one of the worst-hit places during the Black Summer fires. Two people lost their lives and almost all the remnant vegetation on the island burned.
In the…
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- Monday, May 4, 2026