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Oil refineries are catching fire in war or by accident. How does this worsen the energy crunch?

By Meredith Primrose Jones, Researcher, Oceania Cyber Security Centre, RMIT University
Many oil refineries have caught fire recently. Whether caused by drone strike or accident, the result is the same: more pressure on shaky energy systems.The Conversation


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