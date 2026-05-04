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What is hantavirus, the disease that has killed 3 cruise ship passengers?

By Thomas Jeffries, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
Authorities are racing to contain a suspected outbreak of a rare respiratory disease. A microbiologist explains what it is and how it spreads.The Conversation


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