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NZ-India free trade deal: were early fears about immigration and investment justified?

By Rahul Sen, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics and Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Punishing penalties for not meeting investment targets? A ‘tsunami’ of Indian migrants? The full agreement suggests the deal is not that dangerous.The Conversation


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