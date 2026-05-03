Australia and Japan face a similar dilemma: how to be indispensable to the US without relying on it
By Ryosuke Hanada, PhD Candidate, Japanese Foreign and Security Policy, Macquarie University
Adam Lockyer, Associate Professor in Strategic Studies, Macquarie University
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to Australia this week comes against a turbulent geopolitical backdrop. The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran – and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz – have put energy issues at the top of the agenda.
The war has also weakened the United States’ strategic position in the Indo-Pacific. The US has had to divert crucial assets from the region to the Middle East, such as…
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- Sunday, May 3rd 2026