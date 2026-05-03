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You don’t get long in parent-teacher interviews. Here’s how to use the time well

By Ben Zunica, Lecturer in Mathematics Education, University of Sydney
Bronwyn Reid O'Connor, Lecturer in Mathematics Education, University of Sydney
It’s that time when schools and parents typically meet for parent-teacher interviews. What should parents ask to get the most of these sessions?The Conversation


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