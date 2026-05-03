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Does your child only read graphic novels? That’s OK – it’s helping them build literacy skills

By Judith Ridge, Sessional academic, University of Tasmania
Robyn Cox, Professor of Literacy Education, University of Tasmania
A common question goes something like: how do I get my child to read something other than comics or graphic novels? But the answer might be: you don’t have to.The Conversation


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