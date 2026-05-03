Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 2026 Met Gala dress code is ‘Fashion is Art’. But is it?

By Grace Waye-Harris, Research Associate, Australian Catholic University; Adelaide University
The first Monday in May marks the annual Met Gala: a collision of celebrities, designers and cultural icons. Established in 1948, the gala was originally a high-society event held to raise money for the Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

When former editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI road safety cameras are fuelling a surge in driver fines. Are they fair?
~ Australia and Japan face a similar dilemma: how to be indispensable to the US without relying on it
~ A year on from the election, what has the Albanese government achieved?
~ Should surrogates be paid for carrying other people’s babies? And how much would be enough?
~ You don’t get long in parent-teacher interviews. Here’s how to use the time well
~ Does your child only read graphic novels? That’s OK – it’s helping them build literacy skills
~ Here’s why Canada needs to ditch age-based immigration points
~ How wildlife conservancies perpetuate green colonialism in Kenya
~ How should schools teach AI? 3 models to consider
~ Your browsing history could soon set your grocery bill — and Canada isn’t ready for it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter