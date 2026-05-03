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Human Rights Observatory

How wildlife conservancies perpetuate green colonialism in Kenya

By Kariũki Kĩrigia, Assistant Professor, School of the Environment and African Studies Centre, University of Toronto
Tropes against African Indigenous communities linger and continue to shape conservation, which has led to “protective” and often punitive regulations.The Conversation


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