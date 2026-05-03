How should schools teach AI? 3 models to consider
By Hugo G. Lapierre, Professeur adjoint en technologies éducatives, Université de Montréal
Normand Roy, Professeur titulaire, Département de psychopédagogie et d'andragogie, Université de Montréal
Patrick Charland, Professeur titulaire / Full professor, Département de didactique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
How provinces approach digital learning and AI literacy will shape to what extent this is grounded in critical thinking and ethical reflection.
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- Sunday, May 3rd 2026