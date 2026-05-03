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How to make public spaces accessible, safe and attractive for an aging population

By François Racine, Professeur-chercheur en design urbain et urbanisme, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
As the baby boomer generation ages, cities must rethink the accessibility of public spaces. Comfort, legibility and geometric clarity are the essential elements of an inclusive city.The Conversation


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