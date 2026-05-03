Extreme heat is a growing threat to health, jobs and food security in southern Africa – study looks for practical solutions
By Jerome Amir Singh, Full Professor in Clinical Public Health, Principal Investigator of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE), Honorary Research Fellow at the Howard College School of Law, University of KwaZulu-Natal., University of Toronto
Caradee Yael Wright, Chief Specialist Scientist (Public Health), South African Medical Research Council
Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable weather – it is becoming a serious threat to health, jobs and food security across southern Africa, especially for those least able to cope.
Unlike floods, cyclones, wildfires or storms, extreme heat rarely leaves dramatic images of destruction. But it builds without relief, putting strain on people’s bodies, homes and health systems.
In many cases, the danger is intensified when temperatures stay high overnight, leaving little chance to recover.
Read more: Heat…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 3rd 2026