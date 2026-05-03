India’s Horn of Africa strategy has shifted: what it’s trying to do and how it could work
By Federico Donelli, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Trieste
Chiara Boldrini, PhD researcher, Università di Bologna
Riccardo Gasco, PhD Candidate, Università di Bologna
India’s engagement in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea basin was, until recently, largely limited to UN peacekeeping operations and anti-piracy patrols.
Since the second half of the 1990s, India has participated in nearly all peacekeeping operations in Africa.
Anti-piracy efforts emerged between 2008…
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- Sunday, May 3rd 2026