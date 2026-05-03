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80% of Africa’s fertiliser is imported: how food systems can adapt to the Iran shock

By Jaron Porciello, Visiting Fellow in the School of Integrative Plant Science, Cornell University
African food systems import 80% of the fertiliser they need. With Iran as a major producer, supplies are now limited and farming with less fertiliser is important.The Conversation


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