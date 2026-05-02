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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Gang-controlled streets, shuttered newsrooms: How violence is eroding Haiti’s media

Journalists working in Haiti are under constant threat of death or injury from rapidly expanding criminal gangs, as they continue to report news and information which they hope will help keep fellow citizens safe.


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