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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Educating for climate resilience: Anil Adhikari on conservation and community action in Nepal

By Sangita Swechcha
Education through storytelling and school programs helps students connect wildlife conservation with climate action, encouraging practical steps such as rainwater harvesting, reducing forest fires, and sharing knowledge within communities.


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