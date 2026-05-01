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AI chatbots can prioritize flattery over facts – and that carries serious risks

By Nir Eisikovits, Professor of Philosophy and Director of Applied Ethics Center, UMass Boston
Cody Turner, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Bentley University
Everyone likes being told they’re clever, even if it’s coming from an AI chatbot. But their sycophancy has serious consequences for truth and trust.The Conversation


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