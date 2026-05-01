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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese sensitive on one tax reform that won’t be in the budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With all the talk about the May 12 budget containing significant tax reform, Anthony Albanese sounded very sensitive when confronted about one big reform his government won’t be making.

In a question-and-answer session at a forum run by the Daily Telegraph on Friday, it was put to Albanese, “You’re talking about fundamental and profound reforms, but why won’t you do the simplest and most effective reform and index income tax rates?”

The prime minister bristled, first saying (wrongly) “no government has done that” and then going on, “you define it that way. I don’t think…The Conversation


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