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Human Rights Observatory

The Iran war has brought many old Gulf faultlines to the fore – and is creating new ones

By Toby Matthiesen, Senior Lecturer in Global Religious Studies, University of Bristol
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on April 28 that it will leave the global oil producers’ cartel Opec. Its decision is the latest sign that the war in the Middle East has not only deepened animosities between Iran and its Gulf neighbours, but among the Gulf states too.

Founded in 1960, Opec is a rare success story among multilateral organisations in the region. Its policies paved…The Conversation


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