Ten compelling poems about climate change – chosen by our experts
By Jack Reid, PhD Candidate in Irish literature, University of Limerick
Amy Wilcockson, Research Fellow, English Literature, Queen Mary University of London
Clodagh Philippa Guerin, PhD Candidate in Refugee World Literature, University of Limerick
Ellen Howley, Assistant Professor in the School of English, DCU, Dublin City University
Janine Bradbury, Poet and Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Writing and Culture, University of York
Julie Meril Gardner, PhD candidate in literature, Nottingham Trent University
Kate McLoughlin, Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford
Katie MacLean, PhD candidate in literature and languages, University of Stirling
Sally Flint, Creative Lead, We Are the Possible programme, University of Exeter
Steve Waters, Professor of scriptwriting and playwright, University of East Anglia
We asked ten literary experts to recommend the climate poem that has spoken to them most powerfully. Their answers span over 200 years and a range of emotions from sorrow, to anger, fear and hope.
This article is part of Climate Storytelling, a series exploring how arts and science can join forces to spark understanding, hope and action.
1. Death of a Field by Paula Meehan (2005)
Published in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Paula Meehan’s
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- Friday, May 1st 2026