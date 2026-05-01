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How Britain’s housing crisis contributes to its declining healthy life expectancy

By Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, Adelaide University
Amy Clair, Associate Professor (Housing Research), Adelaide University, and Research Associate, ESRC Research Centre on Micro-Social Change, University of Essex
Mark Stephens, Mactaggart Chair in Land, Property & Urban Studies at the University of Glasgow, University of Glasgow
People in the UK are now spending fewer years in good health than they did a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the Health Foundation. The UK now sits near the bottom of a 21-country comparison, ahead only of the US.

A drop in healthy life expectancy is explained through many causes: obesity, alcohol, drugs, suicide, chronic disease, poverty and widening inequality. But one of the most powerful causes sits atop them all: housing. Where…The Conversation


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