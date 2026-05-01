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People who are blind from birth never develop schizophrenia – what this tells us about the psychiatric condition

By Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Biology & Clinical Biochemistry, Kingston University
Nadine Wehida, Senior Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University
Understanding why people born blind never develop schizophrenia could transform how we think about and treat one of medicine’s most baffling conditions.The Conversation


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