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Human Rights Observatory

How close reading took over the internet via The Devil Wears Prada’s cerulean monologue

By Kate Travers, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Liberal Arts, University of Warwick
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the sequel to a film that launched a thousand memes.

For the film’s New York premiere in April 2026, fashion designer Evan Hirsh decided to commemorate one of the original 2006 film’s most celebrated scenes. He embroidered Meryl Streep’s infamous monologue on the fictional fashion history of the colour cerulean into the bright blue train of his coat.

In the


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