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Coolcations: why people are heading away from the sun this summer

By Mehri Khosravi, Energy and Carbon Senior Research Fellow, University of East London
Planning summer holidays in Europe is beginning to involve more focus on avoiding high temperatures.

Destinations including the Greek islands and southern Italy have traditionally relied on warm, stable summers to attract tourists. But they have faced extreme temperatures causing mass evacuations, wildfires and putting lives in danger in recent summers.

Even without those conditions, high temperatures are changing the…The Conversation


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