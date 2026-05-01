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Fiber’s structural integrity keeps plants strong – and its indigestibility keeps your digestive system healthy

By Julie Pollock, Associate Professor of Chemistry, University of Richmond
If you’re over the age of 10, the World Health Organization recommends that you consume at least 25 grams of fiber every day. The best fiber-containing foods come from plants: fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes.

While it’s sometimes overshadowed by other nutrients, such as protein, fiber plays a significant…The Conversation


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