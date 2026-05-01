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AI data center boom is leaving consumer electronics short of chips − even though they don’t use the same kinds

By Vidya Mani, Associate Professor of Business Administration, University of Virginia; Cornell University
Data centers need powerful chips, while smartphones need chips that are energy efficient. A supply chain scholar explains why chipmakers’ focus on the former comes at the expense of the latter.The Conversation


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