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Human Rights Observatory

Authoritarianism is supercharging the climate crisis

By Amnesty International
OpEd by Dr Marta Schaaf & Nazia Erum The world’s slide into authoritarian practices is accelerating the climate crisis. At its core, the authoritarian goal is typically to enable resource consolidation for a few. Such projects pursue muscular governance that puts the concerns of these few people ahead of the planet, while weaponising disinformation and […] The post Authoritarianism is supercharging the climate crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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