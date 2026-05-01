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Human Rights Observatory

Turning crisis into a super campaign: Lessons from KitKat

By Farhan Mutaqin, PhD Researcher, University of Edinburgh
Almukantar Fikriansyah, MSc Marketing (cand.) at The University of Edinburgh
For many business owners, managing a crisis in silence is the default response. Companies generally prefer to deal with the fallout behind the scenes, following a simple mantra: resolve the issue and keep up the appearance that everything is “business as usual”.

However, this time, KitKat took a different approach. Instead of keeping it low-key, the brand took the incident public, transforming it into a campaign to engage the audience.

In just a few days, the incident gained…The Conversation


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