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Human Rights Observatory

Making tech giants pay for news was a success the first time around. It can be done again

By Rod Sims, Enterprise Professor, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
The News Media Bargaining Code was world-leading. The government’s new plan, the News Bargaining Incentive, will build on past progress to protect journalism.The Conversation


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