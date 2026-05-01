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Human Rights Observatory

Cricket Australia’s Big Bash cash grab is rejected – but there are better options on the table

By John Mangan, Emeritus Professor Australian Institute for Business and Economics, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Cricket Australia’s plan to sell off some or all of its Big Bash franchises has been put on ice – for now.The Conversation


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