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Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Summit on Human Rights, Technology Effectively Canceled

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema speaks at a high-level meeting in Angola, December 4, 2024. © 2024 Ben Curtis/AP Photo (Johannesburg) – The Zambian government’s decision to postpone RightsCon 2026, effectively canceling the summit, raises concerns about the authorities’ commitment to free expression and assembly and about possible Chinese government interference, Human Rights Watch said today. The 14th edition of RightsCon was scheduled to be held in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, from May 5 to 8, 2026.In an April 29 statement, the Zambian government said that the…


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