What do the proposed NDIS changes mean for people with disability living in supported accommodation?
By Libby Callaway, Associate Professor, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre and Occupational Therapy Department, School of Primary and Allied Healthcare, Monash University
Jack Francis Kelly, Honorary Research Fellow, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Phillippa Carnemolla, Professor, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Sally Robinson, Professor, Disability and Community Inclusion, Flinders University
Amid major reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), unveiled last week, NDIS minister Mark Butler announced the government’s plans to commission supported independent living services for people with disability, “rather than relying on a market that isn’t working”.
Supported independent…
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026