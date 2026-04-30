In Colombia and Brazil, presidential candidates offer old solutions to old problems
By Guilherme Casarões, Associate Professor of Brazilian Studies, Florida International University
Carlos Ricaurte, Latin America and Caribbean Center, Florida International University
The solutions they offer - economic shock therapy, militarized crackdowns and a lack of agency in foreign policy - are just old responses retooled with new aesthetics and a new international support network.
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026