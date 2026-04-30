How unhealthy ultra-processed foods are designed and marketed to make us crave them
By Kelly Garton, Senior Research Fellow in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Boyd Swinburn, Professor of Population Nutrition and Global Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
New research shows how human behaviour and biology are harnessed to create feedback loops that drive people to buy and eat more ultra-processed foods.
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026